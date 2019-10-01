Ranbir Kapoor riding a scooter on the streets of London will remind you of your childhood days

Ranbir Kapoor on September 28, turned 37. Bollywood flooded with love and wishes for the actor. One of those wishes went viral on the internet. Ranbir’s close friend had shared an unseen video of him riding a bike on the streets of London. Ranbir is seen having a great time riding on the streets. The video had been taken by Dalal during the shoot of Brahmastra.

Hussain Dalal is the writer of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and a close friend of Ranbir. He took to Instagram to share this video and some unseen pictures with a sweet birthday wish. "Happy birthday BA ! This is #RanbirKapoor ! He's a top actor. Top guy. Best heart I know in the movie business!! Dekhte hi dekhte ladka bada ho gaya !! He is the Brahmastra of human beings! And ... He is coming soon ! :)", read the post.