Ranbir Kapoor lands in trouble after car gets locked by Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor invited trouble for himself on Saturday after the Mumbai Police locked his car on the street.

According to a report by Times of India, Kapoor’s car was impounded by the cops by placing a lock on the tires.

Apparently, his car was parked in a ‘no parking’ zone, which resulted in the police taking action.

On the work front, Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in the upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, who directed Kapoor in the hits Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) before this.

The film is touted as the first part of an ambitious superhero action trilogy, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

He will also be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, the film will have Kapoor in a double role.