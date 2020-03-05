Ranbir Kapoor is not just on Alia Bhatt's mind but on her phone's wallpaper too!

Alia Bhatt, on Wednesday, attended the screenings of 'Guilty', to support her best friend Akansha Rajan Kapoor. The actress was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt for the screenings. A video of Alia's arrival which gives a sneak peek to her phone's wallpaper is going viral on the internet.

In the video, Alia can be seen holding her sister's hand as she walks towards the screen. However, instead of her pretty face, it's her wallpaper that grabbed everyone's attention! Alia's wallpaper is a picture of her and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor lip-locking.