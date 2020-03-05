Ranbir Kapoor is not just on Alia Bhatt's mind but on her phone's wallpaper too!

Alia Bhatt, on Wednesday, attended the screenings of 'Guilty', to support her best friend Akansha Rajan Kapoor. The actress was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt for the screenings. A video of Alia's arrival which gives a sneak peek to her phone's wallpaper is going viral on the internet.
In the video, Alia can be seen holding her sister's hand as she walks towards the screen. However, instead of her pretty face, it's her wallpaper that grabbed everyone's attention! Alia's wallpaper is a picture of her and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor lip-locking.
The picture seems to be from Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception as the duo can be seen clad in the same attire. As soon as the video was dropped on the internet, fans couldn't help but go drop hearts. A user commented, "Ranliaa."
While another wrote, "OMG, It's a photo of ranbir and alia."
Earlier this month, Alia being the doting girlfriend that she is, stepped out for a match with her beau Ranbir. She was seen cheering for Ranbir's football team at a match in Mumbai.
It's not just Alia Bhatt's sweet gestures that sre making headlines, the rumours of the'Brahmastra' pair's wedding have also been in rife. If rumours are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the knot, this December. There have been several rumours about their winter wedding, however, the 'GullyBoy' actress had rubbished them saying, 'I hear a new date every week".
On the work front, the lovebirds will be sharing the screen for the first time ever in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The sci-fi trilogy also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the first part is slated to hit the theatres on December 4, 2020.
