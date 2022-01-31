Ranbir Kapoor holds girlfriend Alia Bhatt close as they pose with their chef; unseen photo goes viral

Bollywood actors and lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt often make heads turn with their adorable photos on social media.

They are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood and ever since they made their relationship official, the lovebirds have been painting the town red with romance.

Recently, an unseen photo of the couple with their private chef Shastry has emerged on the internet.

In the photo, they can be seen all smiles as they pose for a selfie with the chef. While Ranbir can be seen holding his ladylove close, the actress is spotted giving the most adorable expression.

The picture was shared by him on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married.

Alia also put all rumours to rest with regard to her relationship with Ranbir, when she posted an adorable picture of herself with him on Diwali.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are reportedly all set to tie the knot in 2022 in the presence of close friends and family members.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in 'Shamshera', co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 02:45 PM IST