Ranbir Kapoor complains girlfriend Alia Bhatt talks like Gangubai at home, reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently revealed that actress Alia Bhatt's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor complains she talks like Gangubai at home.

In her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia will be seen essaying the titular role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

During a press conference at Berlin International Film Festival, Bhansali was all praise for Alia and spoke about her dedication.

He added that Ranbir complains she speaks like her character Gangubai at home. "I think she's become more Gangubai than Alia in real life. Her boyfriend complains about her speaking like Gangubai at home. It's just completely becoming one with the character," he said.

For the unawares, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was selected for world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival 2022. He also shared that the story of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been very close to his heart and they have given it all to make this dream possible.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a biographical crime-drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

It will be release in theatres in India on February 25.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 03:08 PM IST