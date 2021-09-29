Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday at Rs 1.65 lakh per night retreat with girlfriend Alia Bhatt

As Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older on Tuesday; his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt shared a romantic birthday post for him.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and posted a dreamy photo with Ranbir where the lovebirds could be seen enjoying a gorgeous sunset together reportedly in Jodhpur. "Happy birthday my life," the '2 States' actor wrote in the caption.

Soon after she posted the picture, fans of the rumoured couple were all hearts for them. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Shaheen Bhatt and Manish Malhotra also commented with heart emojis.

In the picture, the duo sat on what seemed like a riverbank, with their back towards the camera, as Alia snuggled onto Ranbir's shoulder. They gazed together at the horizon as the sun was setting behind the clouds. Alia sported an all-white look while the birthday boy was seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans along with his trademark black cap.

The location of their romantic outing was at Sujan Jawai Camp in Jodhpur. The retreat offers a peek at wildlife that coexists with local communities along with luxury. It offers tents to stay that range anywhere between Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,65,000.

On the film front, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan's next, 'Brahmastra' and 'Shamshera'. While on the other hand, Alia too will be seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Takht'.

To celebrate the actor's birthday, makers of 'Shamshera' treated fans with his look from the project.

In the poster, Ranbir can be seen sporting long hair with a mark on his forehead. "A legend will rise," the poster read.

The actor's intense look has created curiosity among his fans.

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Shamshera' also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 18, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:15 PM IST