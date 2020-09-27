Ranbir Kapoor birthday special: From 'Rockstar' to 'Barfi', 5 movies that perfectly captured his prowess as an actor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor, is celebrating his 38th birthday on Monday. The grandson of Hindi film industry's 'Greatest Showman' Raj Kapoor, Ranbir has marked his identity as an actor over the years and is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya', has given several hits in his career, which have not only been a remarkable success at the box office but have also proved his prowess as an actor.
From 'Rockstar' to 'Barfi', here are some of Ranbir Kapoor's must-watch films:
Rockstar
Imtiaz Ali‘s 'Rockstar' is considered one of Ranbir Kapoor‘s best performances so far. He not only bagged a bunch of awards for the same, but also became one of the most sought after stars after receiving critical acclaim for his performance. In the 2011 musical romantic drama, Kapoor was paired opposite Nargis Fakhri. The music of the movie was composed by maestro A.R. Rahman and played a major role in the success of the film. However, it was Ranbir's role as Janardhan Jakhar a.k.a. JJ or Jordan that left fans in awe of him.
Barfi
After winning accolades and hearts for his performance in 'Rockstar', Ranbir Kapoor once again amazed the audience with Anurag Basu's 'Barfi'. The film, which also starred Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz, was India's official entry in the category of 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the Oscars. Kapoor played the character of a hearing and speech-impaired guy named Barfi, who falls in love with an autistic girl. The perfect love story of two imperfect people won million hearts and is ne of the most loved films of both Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the hit movie starreed Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. The friendship drama revolves around a nerdy student Naina Talwar, essayed by Deepika, who eventually falls for her former classmate Kabir aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their trip in Manali.
The film produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, was released in 2013.
Tamasha
The ace director-actor duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali, once again partnered up in 2015 for a romantic film, which also starred Deeika Padukone in the lead role. Ranbir essayed the complex role of character Ved Vardhan Sahni, a 30-year-old adult who deals with borderline personality disorder. While the film's plot received mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike, it is still referred to as a masterpiece by fans.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
The Karan Johar film, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles, was based on one side love story of Alizeh and Ayan. The film wasn't just a super hit at the box office, its songs --'Channa Mereya', 'Ae Dil hai Mushkil' title songs and 'Bulleya' - were also chart-busters. Ranbir Kapoor and the leading ladies received immense praise by the audience for the film. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bold performance garnered a huge appreciation, the sizzling chemistry between Ranbir and her also grabbed a million eyeballs.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)