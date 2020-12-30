Ranbir-Alia to get engaged in Ranthambore in the presence of Deepika-Ranveer and family: Report

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others have landed in Ranthambore to usher in 2021.
There is a growing buzz that Alia and Ranbir may get engaged in the national reserve.
The stars landed at Jaipur airport on Tuesday and went straight to Ranthambore via road for New Year celebrations. They then took the road to Sawai Madhopur.
The fam-jam reportedly took place at Rajasthan’s famous Aman-i-Khas, a luxury stay, and the same venue where American singer Katy Perry married Russel Brand.
For those unversed, Deepika and Ranbir who once dated and headlined for a public breakup have buried the hatchet, and are comfortable being around each other with their respective partners.
While sources have confirmed that the stars are in Ranthambore to celebrate the New Year eve, it has not been denied that Alia and Ranbir have come to explore the destination as their wedding or engagement venue.
In a recent interview, Ranbir acknowledged his relationship with Alia and said that he would have got married this year, had there not been a pandemic situation. He also shared that he is hoping to get married in 2021.
Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic had not entered our lives but I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon.”
On work front, Ranbir and Alia will together be seen in the upcoming film "Brahmastra". Besides that, he will also be seen in "Shamshera".
On the other hand, Alia will be featured in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "RRR".
With inputs from IANS
