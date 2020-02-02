Ranbir-Alia give Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony a miss, is there a tiff?

Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Suniel Shetty were spotted attending Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony on Saturday. Besides the Kapoor clan, other Bollywood celebrities also graced the ceremony with their presence.
Armaan Jain is son of Rima Jain, who's a sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. Making his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Armaan didn't quite shine as an actor like other family members. But his real-life love story of seven years with Anissa Malhotra is nothing less than fairy tale. The couple who are all set to tie the knot, threw a Mehendi ceremony bash on Saturday.
Rajiv Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Ritesh Sidhwani and wife Dolly, Sunita Kapoor and others were present for the ceremony.
What raised the eyebrows is, Ranbir Kapoor giving his cousin's Mehendi ceremony a miss. Rishi Kapoor's family didn't attend the bash. For people wondering if there's a tiff between the Kapoors, allow us to shed some light.
The 'Brahmastra' pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the evening right before the Mehendi ceremony.
According to the reports of a leading daily , the couple have jetted off to the capital.
If reports are to be believed, Rishi Kapoor is unwell and being treated in Delhi. That is why Neetu and Ranbir couldn't attend the bash. While the 'Sanju' actor decided to check on his dad, Alia Bhatt, being the doting girlfriend she is, decided to accompany him.
Last year, after an 11 months-long stay in New York for the treatment of cancer, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor returned to Mumbai and resumed work. Meanwhile, no official statements have been made about Rishi's current health condition.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)