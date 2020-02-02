Ranbir-Alia give Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony a miss, is there a tiff?

Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Suniel Shetty were spotted attending Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony on Saturday. Besides the Kapoor clan, other Bollywood celebrities also graced the ceremony with their presence.

Armaan Jain is son of Rima Jain, who's a sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. Making his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Armaan didn't quite shine as an actor like other family members. But his real-life love story of seven years with Anissa Malhotra is nothing less than fairy tale. The couple who are all set to tie the knot, threw a Mehendi ceremony bash on Saturday.

Rajiv Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Ritesh Sidhwani and wife Dolly, Sunita Kapoor and others were present for the ceremony.