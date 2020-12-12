Rana Daggubati Birthday Special: Lesser-known facts about 'Bhallaladeva'

Rana Daggubati. Enough said, isn't it? South actor Rana Daggubati's popularity shot to the sky with SS Rajamouli's box office redefining Baahubali films. Though he is best remembered as Bhallaladeva from the period piece, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Rudramadevi and The Ghazi Attack are some of his most popular films.
Rana Daggubati was born on 14 December 1984 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He is an Indian actor and producer. Apart from working in the mainstream Hindi cinema, he has also appeared in Telugu and Tamil movies
He completed his schooling at The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, Hyderabad. After completing his school, he started doing B.com but later he dropped out after 2 months. He is a graduate in Industrial Photography from Chennai Film School.
Rana was born and brought up in a family with a filmy-background.
He is a part of the Daggubati-Akkineni Family. He is the grandson of Telugu movie producer Daggubati Ramanaidu and Rajeswari Akkineni Daggubati is his grandmother.
His father, Daggubati Suresh Babu, is a film producer while his mother, Lakshmi Daggubati, is a homemaker.
Career
Before embarking on an acting career, Rana was a successful Digital Post entrepreneur, accredited with having transformed the evolution of the postproduction landscape in South India. Having identified an emerging need for digital services he established DI and state-of-art postproduction technologies through his company, Spirit Media.
After the success of Spirit Media, Rana underwent intensive training in acting. After his uncle, Telugu superstar Venkatesh, Rana hopes to carry on the family legacy, not just behind the camera but in front of it as well.
Rana was fascinated by cinema and always dreamt of seeing himself on the television.
He started his career in 2004 as a film producer of the film Bommalata. He entered in the film industry as an actor in 2010 with the Telugu movie “Leader” and in Bollywood with the movie “Dum Maro Dum” (2011)
He worked in the movie Baahubali which was the second highest grossing Indian film of that year.
In the Times Of India poll, he was voted the 10th Most Desirable Man in India 2010, The Most Promising Newcomer of 2011 and was ranked number 20 in the list of Most Desirable Men 2011.
In 2004, he won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu (Bommalata) and Nandi Award for Best Special Effects for Sainikudu.
