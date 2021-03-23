Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi's Hindi version put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Hindi version of the Rana Daggubati-starrer "Haathi Mere Saathi" has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers announced Tuesday.

However, the movie's Telugu and Tamil versions, titled "Aranya" and "Kaadan", respectively, will open in theatres on Friday.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film was set to be released in the theatres countrywide on March 26 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In a statement by Eros International, the studio said the film's Hindi version will not be releasing for some time due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.