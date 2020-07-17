Ramoji Film City schedule of John Abraham's 'Mumbai Saga' gets cancelled for this reason

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had recently opened up on how he is going to complete the remaining portion of his upcoming multi-starrer 'Mumbai Saga'. The John Abraham starrer was supposed to shoot the remaining portions at Ramoji film city. However, the makers have reportedly cancelled the Hyderabad schedule and will now shoot in Mumbai.

According to reports, owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the 'Mumbai Saga' team has decided to revamp their schedule. It will now be shot in the Maximum city. With Maharashtra government green-signalling the shooting of films, TV shows in the city amid the coronavirus pandemic, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has reportedly decided to take a month to 'assess the COVID-19 crisis in the city', before resuming the shoot.

Sanjay had earlier told IANS, "Our post production has been going on in full swing and my team's already prepping up to shoot the remaining portions. The only thing my company is going to do is the balance pending work, for which we'll head to Ramoji film city. We've got work on two sets, so we'll put up those two sets and there will be nobody coming from outside those gates."