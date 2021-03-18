Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez head to Ayodhya for muhurat shot

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday headed to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot of the film titled 'Ram Setu'.

The 'Boss' star took to Twitter and posted a picture with the leading ladies while starting the journey for the much-anticipated film.

In the picture, Akshay, in a black shirt and grey pants, is seen next to Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The 'Kick' actor is seen in a designer off white suit, while Nushrratt is in a white suit with pink detailing.

Taking to the captions, the 'Mission Mangal' star wrote, "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the muhurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys (added a folded hands emoticon)."