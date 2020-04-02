Ram Navami 2020: Bollywood stars extend warm wishes to fans

As the 9-day-long festival of Navratri came to an end on Thursday marking Ram Navami, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend their wishes to their fans.

Ram Navami is the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Sri Ram.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and posted two pictures of the Lord and expressed his happiness on the occasion.

"Aap sabhi ko Ram Navami ki hardik Shubhkamnayein. Prabhu Ram aapki aur aapke parivaar ki raksha karein. Jai Shree Ram (Wish you all a very happy Ram Navami. I wish Lord Rama protects you and your family)" tweeted Kher along with the pictures.