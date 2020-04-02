Ram Navami 2020: Anushka Sharma prepares delicious 'halwa puri' at home

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday, celebrated Ram Navami by relishing on some traditional dishes. The actress also gave fans a sneak peek into her lunch scenes as she wished them a 'Happy Ram Navami'.
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars have been flaunting their culinary skills through social media. Not just that, the stars have also been engaging fans through interactive sessions on social media. Before having a Q&A session with her fans, 'Zero' actress Anushka Sharma wished them 'Happy Ram Navami'. Anushka also shared a picture of her home cooked meal that she prepared on the occasion of Ram Navami. The actress's meal included chana masala, halwa and puri.
Check out her story here:
Anushka Sharma also had an interaction with her fans as she took to the photo-sharing app to ask them, "1 think you've figured out about yourself in this period, apart from the ability to do house chores?". The actress then thanked her followers for participating.
Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to share some adorable selfies of the duo. In the pictures, the couple can be seen giving goofy expressions as they pose for the selfies. Virat's hilarious caption read, "Our smiles maybe fake but we are not MonkeyWinking face with tongue"
On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero'. For her upcoming next, the actress will essay the role of former Indian Cricket Team Captain Jhulan Goswami.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)