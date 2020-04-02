Ram Navami 2020: Anushka Sharma prepares delicious 'halwa puri' at home

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday, celebrated Ram Navami by relishing on some traditional dishes. The actress also gave fans a sneak peek into her lunch scenes as she wished them a 'Happy Ram Navami'.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars have been flaunting their culinary skills through social media. Not just that, the stars have also been engaging fans through interactive sessions on social media. Before having a Q&A session with her fans, 'Zero' actress Anushka Sharma wished them 'Happy Ram Navami'. Anushka also shared a picture of her home cooked meal that she prepared on the occasion of Ram Navami. The actress's meal included chana masala, halwa and puri.

Check out her story here: