Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Lata Mangeshkar and other celebs congratulate devotees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya earlier Wednesday. The event set the ball rolling for the construction of a grand Ram Temple. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple, actors Hema Malini, Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut's team took to social media to congratulate the devotees of Lord Ram on the occasion.

Senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Wednesday congratulated the devotees of Lord Ram on the occasion.

The Mathura MP took to Twitter to share a voice message where she is seen expressing excitement on the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the much-awaited Ram Temple.

She began the recorded voice message by chanting "Jai Shree Ram," and said that today marks a proud moment for the country.

"Jai Shree Ram, aaj ke din samast bharat vaasiyo ke liye boht hi garv ka din hai. Karoro bharat vaasio ke aastha ke mahanayak, maryada purushottam shree ram hain.( Jai Shree Ram, today marks a proud moment for the countrymen. Shree Ram is the superhero of crores of Indians)," she said.

"Sadiyon ke sangharsh ke baad aaj Ayodhya mei Shree Ram Mandir banne jaa raha hai, jiska Bhoomi Poojan aaj humaare Mananiye Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi jee kar rahe hain. (After centuries-long struggle, Ram Temple is all set to be built in Ayodhya today and its Bhoomi Poojan is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi)," she added.

The 'Sholay' actor ended the message by congratulating Lord Ram devotees on the occasion and another chant of "Jai Shree Ram." "Aaj poore desh me harshoullas ka vaatavaran hai. Desh videsh me rehne vaale samast Ram bhakto ko boht boht badhaai, boht boht shubhkaamnayein (There is an environment of excitement and happiness in the entire country. My heartiest congratulations to Lord Ram devotees from across the world)," Malini said.