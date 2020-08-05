Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Lata Mangeshkar and other celebs congratulate devotees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya earlier Wednesday. The event set the ball rolling for the construction of a grand Ram Temple. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple, actors Hema Malini, Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut's team took to social media to congratulate the devotees of Lord Ram on the occasion.
Senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Wednesday congratulated the devotees of Lord Ram on the occasion.
The Mathura MP took to Twitter to share a voice message where she is seen expressing excitement on the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the much-awaited Ram Temple.
She began the recorded voice message by chanting "Jai Shree Ram," and said that today marks a proud moment for the country.
"Jai Shree Ram, aaj ke din samast bharat vaasiyo ke liye boht hi garv ka din hai. Karoro bharat vaasio ke aastha ke mahanayak, maryada purushottam shree ram hain.( Jai Shree Ram, today marks a proud moment for the countrymen. Shree Ram is the superhero of crores of Indians)," she said.
"Sadiyon ke sangharsh ke baad aaj Ayodhya mei Shree Ram Mandir banne jaa raha hai, jiska Bhoomi Poojan aaj humaare Mananiye Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi jee kar rahe hain. (After centuries-long struggle, Ram Temple is all set to be built in Ayodhya today and its Bhoomi Poojan is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi)," she added.
The 'Sholay' actor ended the message by congratulating Lord Ram devotees on the occasion and another chant of "Jai Shree Ram." "Aaj poore desh me harshoullas ka vaatavaran hai. Desh videsh me rehne vaale samast Ram bhakto ko boht boht badhaai, boht boht shubhkaamnayein (There is an environment of excitement and happiness in the entire country. My heartiest congratulations to Lord Ram devotees from across the world)," Malini said.
Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar also lauded the historic Bhumi Pujan performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the proposed Ram temple site in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The veteran singer posted a note on her verified Twitter account to express her joy.
"The dreams of several kings, several generations and the devotees of Lord Ram from across the world, which they have been nurturing over the ages, is being fulfilled today. After years of Vanvaas, Lord Shri Ram's temple is being rebuilt in Ayodhya today, the foundation stone is being laid," Mangeshkar tweeted Hindi.
"A huge credit goes to honourable Lal Krishna Advani ji who performed Rath Yatra across the country to raise awareness among people about this. Credit also goes to honourable Balasaheb Thackeray ji. Today, a lot of arrangements have been made for the foundation stone, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and several other respected personalities will be present," she added.
"Maybe lakhs of devotees of Lord Ram will not be able to be physically present over there due to the corona pandemic, but they will be praying and submitting their hearts at Lord Ram's feet. I am happy that honourable Narendrabhai will be performing the ceremony with his own hands. Today I and my family are very happy. Our every breath and every heartbeat is chanting Jai Shri Ram," Mangeshkar concluded.
Sharing pictures, Kangana Ranaut's digital team wrote, "Two pictures sum up a journey of 500 years, journey of love, faith and devotion, journey of a civilisation that rose from ashes to the glory of its most revered icon .... JAI SHRI RAM"
"Shri Ram established highest standards of self sacrifice for the well being of others, only mortal bodies die qualities don’t die...today Bharat is establishing Ram Rajya again the most glorious civilisation of all time where Ram is not just a King but a way of life," they added.
Another tweet read: "What could not happen in 500 years happened this year.... this is not picture of the day but the moment of many centuries."
"Best wishes to you and your family for Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan. Jai Shree Ram!!" tweeted Anupam Kher.
Here are the other reactions:
