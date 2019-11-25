'Ram Lakhan' duo Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff are making us nostalgic about the good ol’ days

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor are giving us major friendship goals and they reunite to appear on a dance reality show as guests. The fans have been waiting for this Ram Lakhan reunion on screen for a very long time and it has finally happened.

There were also reports of Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor reuniting on screen with Subhash Ghai’s next, however, there aren’t any confirmations from the makers or the actors’ ends so far. If not for a film, we’re just glad that this power duo is coming back on screen!

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to post a couple of pictures from the sets and they are definitely giving the younger lot a run for their money!

Take a look at the pictures.