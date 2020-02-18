Ram Gopal Varma's next is based on Hyderabad Vet's rape-murder incident

Sarkar 3 Director, Ram Gopal Varma, met the Additional Commissioner of Police at Sahamshabad, in an endeavour to know the details about the rape and murder case of the veterinarian doctor at Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, that shook the nation.

According to a report by ANI, he has taken up this as part of his research as his next film will be based on the gruesome incident. Varma was of the opinion that this incident created a nationwide uproar and thus, it is important to know the details as part of the research exercise.