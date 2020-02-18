Ram Gopal Varma's next is based on Hyderabad Vet's rape-murder incident

Sarkar 3 Director, Ram Gopal Varma, met the Additional Commissioner of Police at Sahamshabad, in an endeavour to know the details about the rape and murder case of the veterinarian doctor at Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, that shook the nation.
According to a report by ANI, he has taken up this as part of his research as his next film will be based on the gruesome incident. Varma was of the opinion that this incident created a nationwide uproar and thus, it is important to know the details as part of the research exercise.
On 27th November 2019, the vet was spotted by the four accused persons near a toll plaza after which they raped and killed her. Subsequently, the four allegedly took the victim’s body to an under construction bridge and set it ablaze. Next day, her charred body was found. On 29th November, the accused (Mohammed Arif, Chennakeshavulu, Naveen and Shiva) were arrested by the policy and a week later, they died in an exchange of fire by the police.
Ram Gopal Verma’s last endeavour was a Telugu political thriller, Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)