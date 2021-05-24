Ram Gopal Varma won't work with Anurag Kashyap again, says 'don't connect to his sensibilities at all'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who worked with filmmaker Aurag Kashyap in crime drama 'Satya' (1998), recently said that he has 'no reason' to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap again.

In a recent interview, RGV said that he doesn't connect to Anurag's sensibilities at all.

"Why would I work with Anurag? I don’t have any problem. Anurag has made a career for himself. He writes and directs. There is no reason for us to collaborate. No two people can actually see in the same way," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Varma said that when a filmmaker makes a film for himself, the question of collaboration doesn't arise.

"So there is no reason for us to collaborate because we are in a similar profession. Off course Manoj Bajpayee's case is different because it’s an actor and director here," he added.