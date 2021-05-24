Ram Gopal Varma won't work with Anurag Kashyap again, says 'don't connect to his sensibilities at all'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who worked with filmmaker Aurag Kashyap in crime drama 'Satya' (1998), recently said that he has 'no reason' to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap again.
In a recent interview, RGV said that he doesn't connect to Anurag's sensibilities at all.
"Why would I work with Anurag? I don’t have any problem. Anurag has made a career for himself. He writes and directs. There is no reason for us to collaborate. No two people can actually see in the same way," he told Bollywood Hungama.
Varma said that when a filmmaker makes a film for himself, the question of collaboration doesn't arise.
"So there is no reason for us to collaborate because we are in a similar profession. Off course Manoj Bajpayee's case is different because it’s an actor and director here," he added.
Anurag Kashyap marked his Bollywood debut by co-scripting Ram Gopal Varma's superhit crime drama 'Satya' back in the nineties.
The film received immense appreciation from critics as well as the audience and won several prestigious awards.
Last year, Kashyap had taken to social media to recall the experience of shooting for the Ram Gopal Varma directorial.
He had recalled how Bajpayee had a fear of heights while shooting for his popular dialogue, "Mumbai ka King kaun... Bhikhu Mhatre!"
Sharing a still from the sets of the film, Kashyap had written: "Throwback .. #Satya .. just before we shot the famous "Mumbai ka King Kaun".. and I remember @bajpayee. manoj was so scared of heights as am I, so I was also in that scene invisible, lying down on the ground holding Bhiku Mhatre's leg when he said those iconic lines .. that breathlessness he had in the scene was real .. so much for being a gangsta kyon Baju Bhai @bajpayee.manoj, with @rgvzoomin the boss and Mazhar Kamran. and the thin man is me (that was 20 kgs ago).."
"I am still sweating thinking about that shot," Bajpayee had commented.
Bhikhu Mhatre continues to be one of Bajpayee's career-defining roles, one that won him a National Award as Best Supporting Actor.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)