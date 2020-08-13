Ram Gopal Varma unveils first look poster of his film 'ARNAB The News Prostitute'

About a week ago, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma launched a Twitter thread attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. This came after the journalist held several panel discussions on its prime time, discussing the 'Bollywood lobby' and Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

Slamming Goswami, RGV announced that he will be making a film on Arnab Goswami, in which he 'will take the clothes off his facade.'

“My film on him is titled “ARNAB” THE NEWS PROSTITUTE After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound,” he added.