Ram Gopal Varma unveils first look poster of his film 'ARNAB The News Prostitute'

About a week ago, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma launched a Twitter thread attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. This came after the journalist held several panel discussions on its prime time, discussing the 'Bollywood lobby' and Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.
Slamming Goswami, RGV announced that he will be making a film on Arnab Goswami, in which he 'will take the clothes off his facade.'
“My film on him is titled “ARNAB” THE NEWS PROSTITUTE After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound,” he added.
Now, 10 days later, the controversial filmmaker has unveiled the first motion poster of the film.
RGV took to Twitter and wrote, "'ARNAB The News Prostitute' This Is The First look poster THE NATION WILL KNOW what THE NATION WANTS TO KNOW."
"The difference is a normal prostitute takes off her own clothes to entertain others. Whereas, he takes off others clothes to entertain himself," he added.
Reacting to the poster, one user wrote, "We r with u sir. Go ahead. He is behind one of the main reasons for today's India , it's violent nature and communal aggression among people. Waiting for it."
"Media PIMP like Arnab is the reason for changing healthy debates to venom spitting dog fights ! Real culprits are these paid media men who spoiled the News Channels itself, reason for @RTforINDIA death too ! People should stop watching such idiotic shows," added another.
A couple of days ago, Varma announced his other project - a lesbian crime action drama titled ‘Dangerous’.
He wrote on Twitter, “My Lesbian crime action film’s title is DANGEROUS and it’s tag line is ..”Their affair killed many, including Cops and Gangsters””
The film stars Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly.
