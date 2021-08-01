Ram Gopal Varma celebrates 'Enemyship Day', says 'chances of your wife running away with your best friend are more'

On Sunday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mark International Friendship Day and shared posts about the everlasting bond. Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma decided to celebrate 'Enemyship Day'.
Varma took to his Twitter to share tweets about the downside of having friends.
RGV tweeted: "The problem with helping a friend is, next time he needs help, he will again come to u only #HappyEnemyshipDay."
"Good thing about enemies is that they can’t betray you like how friends do #HappyEnemyshipDay," he added.
Another tweet read: "Chances of ur wife running away with ur best friend are more than running away with ur best enemy."
Check out his other tweets here:
Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities including Dharmendra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other celebrated Friendship Day 2021 by sharing adorable posts on social media platforms.
Veteran actor Dharmendra posted a still from his iconic friendship song 'Yeh dosti' from 'Sholay', featuring him with Amitabh Bachchan.
Actor Shakti Kapoor uploaded an artwork image of famous Bollywood villains, including him as the comic villain Crime Master Gogo ('Andaz Apna Apna'), late Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh ('Sholay'), late Amrish Puri as Mogambo ('Mr India') and many others.
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Priety ZInta and Ayushmann Khurrana also posted fun-filled moments with their friends and family on Instagram.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)