Ram Gopal Varma celebrates 'Enemyship Day', says 'chances of your wife running away with your best friend are more'

On Sunday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mark International Friendship Day and shared posts about the everlasting bond. Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma decided to celebrate 'Enemyship Day'.

Varma took to his Twitter to share tweets about the downside of having friends.

RGV tweeted: "The problem with helping a friend is, next time he needs help, he will again come to u only #HappyEnemyshipDay."