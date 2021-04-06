Ram Gopal Varma Birthday Special: Bizzare movies by the controversial filmmaker

Ram Gopal Varma often referred to, by his initials RGVis an Indian film director, screenwriter, and producer known for his work in Telgu and Hindu films. He is regarded as one of the pioneers of new-age Indian cinema. He was born on April 7, 1962.

Let us take a look at some of the movies directed by RGV:

1. Darling: Darling has a storyline that involves horror, romance, and thrill. Something you can only expect from a Ram Gopal Varma movie. It starts out with a married man having an affair with his secretary, however all hell breaks loose when his secretary tells him she is pregnant. The film stars Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan and Isha Koppikar.

2. Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai: The storyline of the film is understood by the title of the film itself. It starts with a family sitting in the living room. The daughter tells her parents that she wants to become a pornstar just like Sunny Leone. The film stars Naina Ganguly, Makrand Deshpande and Divya Jagdale.

3. Ice cream: Ice cream is a horror fiction film and it deals with a character that is obsessed with eating Ice cream and suffers from a nightmare disorder. This film stars Navdeep and Tejaswi Madivada.

4. Darna Mana Hai: This movie has horror and drama and consists of 6 short stories. All of which are interesting yet disturbing at the same time. Seven friends get stuck in the middle of a forest when their car breaks down, and all of them except Vikas find refuge in an abandoned house. To keep each other amused they tell each other horror and supernatural stories that they have heard over a bonfire. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Nana Patekar, Sohail Khan and many others.