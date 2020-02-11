Ram Gopal Varma becomes grandfather, SS Rajamouli congratulates him with a hilarious post

Film producer and director Ram Gopal Varma became a grandfather on Sunday, February 9, 2020. His daughter Revathi, who is married to a doctor, gave birth to a baby girl. The director, who is absolutely elated, received congratulatory messages from everyone across social media including Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.
SS Rajamouli had a hilarious message for RGV and said that Varma’s granddaughter would finally be the one to "rein" him. "Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu...????????????????????❤️❤️ Wishing your granddaughter will be the person who will finally rein you in... btw what do you prefer Ramu tata, Ramu Nanna or Grandpa Ramu...@RGVzoomin ????????????," Rajamouli wrote on Twitter.
Ram Gopal Varma's daughter Revathi got married to a doctor in 2013 and has been living in United States. The couple's wedding was an intimate affair in Hyderabad. Revathi, who's a doctor herself, wanted the wedding to be a low-key affair - attended only by close friends and family.
Controversy’s favourite child, RGV had recently made headlines for his much-talked-about film, 'Enter The Girl Dragon'. Touted to be India’s first 'Martial Arts Film', it is an Indian and Chinese co-production.
The film's trailer that featured debutante Pooja Bhalekar, recieved mixed reactions from the audience. The three-minute-long teaser features some of the most awe-striking stunts and action-packed moves from Pooja. She can be seen in a very bold and fierce avatar, punching and delivering aerial kicks to goons throughout the clip. She has also performed many martial art moves in a saree. Reportedly, RGV had picked up Pooja from Mumbai and made her undergo rigorous training in martial arts to play the titular role.
Meanwhile, on the work front, SS Rajamouli is currently directing period drama RRR led by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.
