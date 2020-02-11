Ram Gopal Varma becomes grandfather, SS Rajamouli congratulates him with a hilarious post

Film producer and director Ram Gopal Varma became a grandfather on Sunday, February 9, 2020. His daughter Revathi, who is married to a doctor, gave birth to a baby girl. The director, who is absolutely elated, received congratulatory messages from everyone across social media including Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli had a hilarious message for RGV and said that Varma’s granddaughter would finally be the one to "rein" him. "Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu...????????????????????❤️❤️ Wishing your granddaughter will be the person who will finally rein you in... btw what do you prefer Ramu tata, Ramu Nanna or Grandpa Ramu...@RGVzoomin ????????????," Rajamouli wrote on Twitter.