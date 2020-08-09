Ram Gopal Varma announces India’s first lesbian crime action film titled 'DANGEROUS'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced his upcoming project on Sunday, unveiling its first poster.
Varma’s next is a lesbian crime action drama titled ‘Dangerous’.
He wrote on Twitter, “My Lesbian crime action film’s title is DANGEROUS and it’s tag line is ..”Their affair killed many, including Cops and Gangsters””
The film stars Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly.
Varma asserts "It will be the first in india to culturally elevate the stigma of LGBT after the honourable Supreme Court repealed section 377."
"My intention is to depict a love story between 2 women with as much respect and dignity as between a man and a woman," he concluded.
Bollywood has seen it's bunch of mainstrem lesbian movies such as 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' and 'Margarita with a Straw' to name a few. However, Varma claims this one to be India's first crime action drama with a queer narrative.