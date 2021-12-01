Ram Charan, JR NTR's 'RRR' trailer release postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

SS Rajamouli's period film, 'RRR', is one of the most awaited films in the industry today. The highly-anticipated film trailer was supposed to release on December 3, but now it’s launch has been postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances'.

The official handle of RRR announced that they won't be releasing the trailer on the announced date and added that they would inform about the new release date soon.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances we aren’t releasing the #RRRTrailer on December 3rd. We will announce the new date very soon (sic)," the tweet read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The trailer is expected to be of huge proportions, a glimpse of which was seen in the teaser, released on November 1.

The posters and teasers have been received well and have raised the anticipation for the trailer.

The makers unveiled the first song from the movie, 'RRR Mass Anthem' on November 10. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen showcasing some energetic dance moves as they awed Britishers in the video.

Advertisement

'RRR' is set in the 1920s and tells the story about the formative years of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. The plot reportedly revolves around two friends, who turn against each other, and the story follows a 'fire vs ice' theme.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. 'RRR' is produced by DVV Danayya. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

In the film, Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem, a tribal leader of that era. Ram Charan portrays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, an activist and tribal leader from Andhra Pradesh.

The script has been penned by K Vijayendra Prasad, veteran writer, and Rajamouli's father. He had also written the blockbuster 'Baahubali'. The music has been composed by veteran composer MM Keeravani, who is Rajamouli's cousin.

'RRR' will hit the theatres on January 7, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 03:13 PM IST