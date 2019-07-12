Ram Charan dedicates debut Instagram post to Mother

New Delhi: Ram Charan is here to add some heat to your Instagram feed. The actor has finally joined the photo-sharing application.

The Telugu megastar announced his Instagram debut in style with a video, featuring him in a pool shirtless, posted by his friend and fellow actor Rana Daggubati.

"Hey guys, I'm finally debuting on Instagram. It is going to be an amazing connectivity on this new platform. It is new for me, I'm going to have so much fun. It is going to be mad," the actor says in the video.

""Enter the dragon"!! Welcome to Insta brotherman!! @alwaysramcharan," Rana wrote in the caption.