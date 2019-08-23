Rakul Preet Singh to walk for Nachiket Barge at LFW Winter/Festive 2019

Mumbai: Actor Rakul Preet Singh is all set to turn showstopper for designer Nachiket Barve at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 on Friday.

The collection, presented by Caprese, is titled 'Passport Princesses'.

The couturier has drawn inspiration from the jet-setting millennials who prioritise travel and want to soak up individual experiences exploring the world.

Nachiket said the range is an ode to the stylish '70s Jet Setter style, adapted for the modern, confident Indian woman as she traverses the world in her quest for the best.

"I am looking forward to showcasing the collection, accessorised by Caprese handbags and luggage," he said in a statement.

The collection is designed to suit women across ages, body types and occasions. The LFW concludes Sunday.