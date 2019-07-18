Rakul Preet Singh to smoking patrol: Shahid Kapoor smokes in ‘Kabir Singh’ but he isn’t promoting it

Rakul Preet Singh is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Manmadhudu 2. Post the trailer release the actress was heavily trolled for a scene in the film which shows her smoking. However she did have a very fitting response for the trolls.

Last seen in De De Pyaar De with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet didn’t bother justifying her actions, but during an interaction she said, “In Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor smoked cigarettes but that doesn't mean he is promoting smoking. Smoking in a film doesn't make me a smoker and I am not promoting it."

She also added people need to understand the difference between real and reel but doesn’t let the trolls bother her, "Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of Kabir Singh, who is a flawed character and he resorts to those things. In real life, Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian. People should understand the difference between reel and real-life characters. In Manmadhudu 2, it is Avantika who smokes and it's her story."

Manmadhudu 2 is all set to hit the theatres on August 9 across the globe. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has Nagarjuna, Vennela Kishore, Devadarshini and veteran actress Lakshmi in the lead roles.