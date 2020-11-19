Rakul Preet Singh to reunite with Ajay Devgn for ‘Mayday’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has had a rough year with amid the alleged Bollywood drug nexus in a case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
After months of media trial, Rakul is all set to get back to work in an upcoming feature film.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that Rakul will join Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in a thriller-drama titled ‘Mayday’.
Rakul will be essaying the role of pilot and the film will be directed by Ajay Devgn.
This is the second directorial venture for Devgn. He previously helmed the 2016 film ‘Shivaay’.
Singh is a popular actress in the south film industry, who made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009). In 2011 she participated in the Femina Miss India pageant.
She stepped into Bollywood in 2014 with the film 'Aiyaary'. However, she became a known face after being featured in the films 'De De Pyaar De' with Devgn and 'Marjaavaan'.
