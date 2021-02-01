Rakul Preet Singh to play Ayushmann Khurrana's leading lady in upcoming film 'Doctor G'

Actress Rahul Preet Singh has reportedly been roped in as the leading lady in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film 'Doctor G'.

To be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, this film is a campus comedy drama where the main protagonist will be seen playing a doctor. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rakul Preet will essay the role of a medical student named Dr Fatima.

Confirming the development, Rakul said, "I am super excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many first's in this film for me starting with my co-star Ayushmann and I am thankful to Junglee Pictures and the director Anubhuti for bringing us together. I was in love with the script from the time I had heard it. It’s a very interesting concept of medical drama and campus comedy that will bring a new perspective for the audience. I cannot wait to start shooting for the film."