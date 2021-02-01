Rakul Preet Singh to play Ayushmann Khurrana's leading lady in upcoming film 'Doctor G'

Actress Rahul Preet Singh has reportedly been roped in as the leading lady in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film 'Doctor G'.
To be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, this film is a campus comedy drama where the main protagonist will be seen playing a doctor. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rakul Preet will essay the role of a medical student named Dr Fatima.
Confirming the development, Rakul said, "I am super excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many first's in this film for me starting with my co-star Ayushmann and I am thankful to Junglee Pictures and the director Anubhuti for bringing us together. I was in love with the script from the time I had heard it. It’s a very interesting concept of medical drama and campus comedy that will bring a new perspective for the audience. I cannot wait to start shooting for the film."
The movie ‘Doctor G’ featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead protagonist is co-written and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. She has earlier directed dark comedy mini-series ‘Afsos’ (Amazon Prime) and acclaimed short film, ‘Moi Marjaani’.
'Doctor G' is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat, who interestingly is a doctor-turned-writer and has drawn inspiration from his medical college life experiences. Saxena, who has written films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Lust Stories’, has also penned the dialogues of this film.
It will be bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, which previously rolled out Ayushmann's Bareily Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018).
Speaking about the film, Ayushman had said, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and an innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)