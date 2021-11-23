Rakul Preet Singh to play a teacher in ‘Production No 41’ opposite Akshay Kumar: Source

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has multiple projects lined-up will essay the role of a teacher in “Production No 41” opposite Akshay Kumar, revealed a source.

Last month, Rakul announced that they have finished filming for the Ranjit M Tewari directorial.

She shared the news in a post on social media and wrote, “So we call it a WRAP!!! #Production41 Thank you for this unforgettable and incredible experience. Thank you for being an amazing group of beautiful and talented human beings to work with.”

The movie, which was shot in London, also stars Sargun Mehta.

The project marks the second collaboration between Kumar, Tewari and production banner Pooja Entertainment after “Bellbottom”, which released in theatres in August this year.

In the months ahead, Rakul Preet will be in movies such as "Indian 2", "Ayalaan", "Attack", "Mayday", "Thank God", "Chhatriwali", and "Doctor G", among others.

When asked when one has 6-7 films releasing back-to-back, does it add to one's responsibilities, Rakul Preet told IANS: "Yes, the responsibility does increase along with the anxiety, as the films are ready and the people will soon start watching them. They should like the films, so it also heightens expectations, but I think, I am in the phase of being just grateful, as I am getting a chance to so many films and I hope that I keep getting such films and they keep on releasing."

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:19 PM IST