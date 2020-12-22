Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19 while filming for Ajay Devgn’s ‘Mayday’

Days after actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Singh tested positive for COVID-19, the latest addition to Bollywood celebs infected by the novel coronavirus is Rakul Preet Singh.

Rakul is currently shooting for the upcoming film ‘Mayday’ starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

Rakul took to her social media handle to confirm the same and wrote, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself.”

“I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you And please stay safe” she added.