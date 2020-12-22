Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19 while filming for Ajay Devgn’s ‘Mayday’

Days after actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Singh tested positive for COVID-19, the latest addition to Bollywood celebs infected by the novel coronavirus is Rakul Preet Singh.
Rakul is currently shooting for the upcoming film ‘Mayday’ starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.
Rakul took to her social media handle to confirm the same and wrote, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself.”
“I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you And please stay safe” she added.
Rakul will be essaying the role of pilot and the film will be directed by Ajay Devgn.
Ajay has earlier helmed the films "Shivaay" and "U Me Aur Hum".
The thriller also stars Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.
Last week, Devgn announced that he is set to commence the shoot of the film. It is expected to release on April 29, 2022.
"Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022," Devgn, who is also directing it, announced in a tweet.
Rakul Preet Singh is a popular actress in the south film industry, who made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009). In 2011 she participated in the Femina Miss India pageant.
She stepped into Bollywood in 2014 with the film 'Aiyaary'. However, she became a known face after being featured in the films 'De De Pyaar De' with Devgn and 'Marjaavaan'.
