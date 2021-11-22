Rakul Preet Singh spills the beans on marriage plans with beau Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who made her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani official in October, recently opened up about her marriage plans.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 31-year-old actress stated that marriage is not on the cards right now for her.

Rakul Preet said that whenever that happens, she will share the news with her fans like any other thing. Right now, Rakul is focusing on her career.

The actress isn't bothered by her personal life making headlines. Rakul, who often keeps her personal matters private, told the news portal that she chooses not to get affected by things.

As an exception, she chose to make her relationship with Jackky official on social media because she thought it was 'beautiful' and wanted to share it.

On her birthday last month, Rakul and Jackky shared an adorable photo on Instagram in which the two can be seen holding hands and smiling cheek-to-cheek.

Jackky also penned a romantic birthday post for his ladylove. "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are," he wrote.

Thanking him, the actress shared the same photo and wrote, "You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh nonstop, thankyou for being you!! here is to making more memories together."

For the unawares, Rakul and Jackky worked together recently for an Akshay Kumar-starrer Production 41. In the film, Rakul plays Akshay Kumar's leading lady while Jackky has donned the producer's cap.

Rakul and Jackky have been spotted a lot of times on dinner dates and visiting each other's houses in Mumbai. However, they never confirmed or denied being in a relationship.

They have reportedly been dating for over a year now.

Rakul has an interesting line-up of films. She will be seen in 'Mayday', with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Doctor G' and with Sidharth Malhotra in 'Thank God'.

She will also essay the role of a condom tester in 'Chhatriwali'.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:39 PM IST