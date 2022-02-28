Rakul Preet Singh sets temperature soaring with sexy bikini photo from Maldives vacation

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, is grabbing eyeballs with her stunning social media posts.

On Monday, the actress soared the temperature higher by sharing a photo of herself from the picturesque location.

In the photo, she can be seen seductively posing for the camera in a blue halter neck bikini top with criss-cross straps on the back.

"Sometimes in the waves of change we find out true direction," Rakul captioned her post.

The actress is reportedly vacationing in Maldives along with her boyfriend, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

On Saturday, she set the internet ablaze with another photo in a sexy neon co-ord set as she posed for the jaw-dropping picture amid blue island. Take a look at some of her posts here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has an interesting line-up of films. She will be seen in 'Runway 34', with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Doctor G' and with Sidharth Malhotra in 'Thank God'.

The actress also has 'Attack' with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in the pipeline and she will be seen essaying the role of a condom tester in 'Chhatriwali'.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:56 PM IST