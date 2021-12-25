Rakul Preet Singh pens a love-filled birthday note for boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, calls him her 'sunshine'

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh penned a sweet birthday note for her boyfriend, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who turned a year older on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul posted a photo of Jackky and called him her 'sunshine'.

In the photo, Jackky is seen donning a black hooded jacket as he strikes a pose for the camera.

"Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine. may you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do ! You know I wish you all that you desire ❤️❤️ #happybday @jackkybhagnani," she captioned her post.

Rakul Preet made her relationship with Jackky official in October on her birthday.

For the unawares, Rakul and Jackky worked together recently for an Akshay Kumar-starrer Production 41. In the film, Rakul plays Akshay Kumar's leading lady while Jackky has donned the producer's cap.

Rakul and Jackky have been spotted a lot of times on dinner dates and visiting each other's houses in Mumbai. However, they never confirmed or denied being in a relationship.

They have reportedly been dating for over a year now.

Rakul has an interesting line-up of films. She will be seen in 'Runway 34', with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Doctor G' and with Sidharth Malhotra in 'Thank God'.

She will also essay the role of a condom tester in 'Chhatriwali'.

