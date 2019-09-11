Rakul Preet Singh does her heaviest deadlift, and fans are impressed

Rakul Preet Singh has been working tirelessly to stay fit and has always had a knack for workouts. Being one of the active celebrities on social media, Rakul makes sure to keep her fans updated on all the milestones she crosses when it comes to her fitness. From yoga to pilates to her regular gym workout, Rakul takes the time out to dedicate a good number of hours every single day.

In her recent Instagram post, Rakul is seen trying her hand at a 170 pound deadlift and then dropping down to 140 pounds. This is truly path breaking for her and she even admitted that she needs to work on her form, but given that it was her 5th set, we’ll let that one slide. She posted the video with the caption, “Keep pushing your limits !! Cos you are limitless ❤️ my heaviest deadlift till date.. 170 pounds and then drop to 140 ????????The form needs to be better but then this was the 5th set ..thankuu @smackjil -we have 3 more months to reach my goal ???????? @kunalgir #stronggirlsaresexy”