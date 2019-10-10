Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 29th birthday in Phuket with parents

Rakul Preet Singh turns 29 today and has given some stellar performances in her career. This past year, she has been on a constant go with De De Pyaar De being a hit, she also shot for a couple of south Indian films and now will soon begin the promotions for Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. As she rings in her birthday, she took off for Phuket with her parents for a couple of days.

We got our hands on a few pictures from her quick getaway with her parents and the pictures are too cute to miss out on. Posing adorably with her parents, Rakul looks super excited for her birthday. Her role in Marjaavaan is going to be the one where fans see her in an entirely new avatar and they’re too excited for it.