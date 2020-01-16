Rakul Preet Singh called out for eating 'ghee' while claiming to be vegan

The past year has been eventful for Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh. From baging the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De, to starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan, Rakul is making headlines for her stellar performances.

Rakul, who is a fitness enthusiast keeps sharing her workout routines on social media. Now, the actress who was tagged in the #whatsinurdabba challenge shared what’s in her tiffin, featuring some healthy delicacies.

She wrote, “People who know me know how much I loveeee food and eating clean is a lifestyle for me no matter which part of the world I am shooting in. Every meal is pre planned to make sure it’s nutritious and tasty. I turned vegan about two months back and love basic ghar ka khaana for the goodness our Indian cooking has thanku @akshayarora3 for making sure I don’t miss home food So My dabba today has spinach jowar Rotis, lady finger and green dal . Spinach jowar Roti

Take a cup of jowar flour in a bowl, add 2-3 pinches of salt then add puréed spinach in to the mixture along with one fourth cup of water. Mix and stir incorporating all Ingridients, add some more water if required and knead the dough well. Make dough balls, flatten it with rolling pin or your hand and cook it on the Tavaa.

Green lentil- Pressure cook a cup of green lentils in a cooker after the lentils have cooked, temper it with ground spices, onions and 1 tea-spoon of organic ghee.

Ladyfinger - Chopped and cooked in a pan and tempered with ground spices, onions and 1 tea-spoon of organic ghee.”