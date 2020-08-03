Rakshabandhan: Akshay Kumar announces new film with Aanand L Rai

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday announced his new project, "Rakshabandhan", to be directed by Aanand L Rai, saying it is the "quickest" he has ever signed a film in his career.

The movie, scheduled to release on November 5, 2021, will be Akshay and Aanand's second collaboration after "Atrangi Re", which features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Akshay took to Twitter and shared the poster of the film, where his character -- with rakhis tied on his hands-- is seen hugging his four sisters.

The actor said he is dedicating the film to his sister, Alka Bhatia, who is also turning presenter with the movie.

"A story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly, it's the quickest I've signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, Rakshabandhan to my sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world. That of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special," he added.