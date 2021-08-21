Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best songs to celebrate the love and bond between siblings

Raksha Bandhan is one festival which is celebrated widely in India. The traditional Hindu rituals are practiced. The love and bond between the siblings are cherished with the ritual of tieing a Rakhi.

It is celebrated with great feelings and emotions in the family. Symbolically protecting them and receiving gifts in return. It reflects the potential love and care that they share.

Over the years there has been many Bollywood songs which resulted as an added blessings for the festival.

Here's a list of songs that you can't miss to share with your sibling.

'Bhaiya Mere Rakhi k Bandhan Ko Nibhana' from the film 'Chhoti Behen' is one of the initial songs of Bollywood to celebrate the festival. The entire film itself is based on the relationship between the brother and sister.

The most successful song 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai' featuring the legend Dev Anand and Zeenat Taman received a wide popularity. In fact it became the Center of attraction for the Film.

'Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se' was a superhit song featuring Dharmendra. It is one of the most emotional song to describe the sibling bond.

'Nahi Dekh Sakta Tujhe Rote Huye' is another song showcasing the love and care that the siblings share. A brother can see anything but cannot watch her sister cry. This song featuring Amitabh Banchan and Farida Jalal is resembling how caring a brother can be towards her sister.

'Bandhan' was a superhit film of Salman Khan. The title tract of the song was equally hit .The bond between the Brother and Sister is beautifully portrayed in the film. The lyrics of the song was appreciated a lot by the audience.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 03:23 PM IST