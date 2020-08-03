Raksha Bandhan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and others mark the occasion with throwback pics

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who's currently in the US with husband Nick Jonas, took to her Instagram to wish her 'incredible brood of brothers'.
To mark the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the 'Sky is Pink' actress on Monday penned down a sweet note and shared a stunning picture from her wedding. In the picture PeeCee is seen walking down the aisle in a red lehenga, with her brothers on either sides. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I’ve always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always. I miss you all so much. Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of tradition... waiting for my gifts".
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan penned down a sweet note on sibling bond and shared some pictures of his family members. The 77-year-old actor took to social media during the early hours of Monday and shared a collage of pictures of the siblings from three generations of his family.
The collage featured a childhood picture of the superstar with his sister, his children Abhishek Bachchan with Shweta Nanda, and his grandchildren Agstya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.
"Happy Raksha Bandhan .. tomorrow be the festival of protection & security for the sister by the brother," he tweeted along with the collage.
"A pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble, to safeguard her from all evil to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side," Bachchan added.
Actor-dancer Malaika Arora marked Raksha Bandhan by thanking her actor sister Amrita Arora for playing multiple roles in her life including that of a brother.
The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' star took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself with her sister and complimented it with a long emotional note on sisterhood.
She began the note by defining her bond with Amrita with the classic line "tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi" and then went on to express her feelings for her "baby sister." "'Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi'. It's not just a prayer, it's not just a song...it's what defines our boundless relation. You are not just my baby sister...u are my best friend when I need one, an elder sister when I feel like being a child again, a sounding board when I feel like venting and a brother so I never miss having one," she wrote.
"We are everything to each other and words fall short to describe our eternal bond. Happy Rakshabandhan to you! Here's to the multiple roles you play in my life...a sister, a brother, a friend, and many more," she added The 46-year-old actor then went on to explain the bond of sisterhood that the two star sisters enjoy as she wrote, "Whether it's the sisterhood of undying support or bro code to protect eachother fiercely...we have it all." She ended the note by thanking Amrita for playing multiple roles in her life including that of a sister, a brother, a friend, and many more.
"The best of both worlds in one package, that's how I'd like to describe you. It can be the entire world against us and I'll still be confident of winning with you by my side," Malaika said.
"You are a sister who always has my back and a brother who'll protect me at any cost. This Rakshabandhan I'd like to thank you for playing multiple roles in my life- a sister, a brother, a friend and many more," she added.
Soha Ali Khan, Sunjay Dutt and Kiara Advani were among the other stars who shared pictures and videos to mark the special occasion.
Check out the posts here:
With inputs from ANI.
