Rakhi Sawant’s honeymoon pictures go viral, finally reveals husband’s name

Rakhi Sawant recently made headlines for teasing her fans with pictures in a bridal gown while wearing choora and sindoor. The actress had posted the pictures on social media saying they were for a bridal shoot, however yesterday her pictures with choora and sindoor while on her honeymoon went viral and she finally reveal details of her marriage.
Rakhi tied the knot last weekend to an NRI, reported Spotboye. The entertainment portal also quoted the actress saying, “Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married. I am confirming the news with you.).”
In the pictures Rakhi can be seen at a dinner table in a restaurant and one of the other pictures she can be seen holding a glass of wine at her hotel room. While her husband isn't in any pictures Rakhi is wearing bangles with their names on, which have been scratched out. Take a look:
She revealed his name and more details about the wedding. The report stated, “His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband.”
Talking about their first interaction she claimed he has always been a fan of her, “He was my fan ever since he first saw my first interview with Prabhu Chawla. He whatsapped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back,”
“After knowing him, I prayed very hard to Jesus that I must become his wife. Woh khawish toh poori ho gayi (That dream is now fulfilled). God has been kind to me so far.” she added.
