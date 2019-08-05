Rakhi Sawant’s honeymoon pictures go viral, finally reveals husband’s name

Rakhi Sawant recently made headlines for teasing her fans with pictures in a bridal gown while wearing choora and sindoor. The actress had posted the pictures on social media saying they were for a bridal shoot, however yesterday her pictures with choora and sindoor while on her honeymoon went viral and she finally reveal details of her marriage.

Rakhi tied the knot last weekend to an NRI, reported Spotboye. The entertainment portal also quoted the actress saying, “Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married. I am confirming the news with you.).”

In the pictures Rakhi can be seen at a dinner table in a restaurant and one of the other pictures she can be seen holding a glass of wine at her hotel room. While her husband isn't in any pictures Rakhi is wearing bangles with their names on, which have been scratched out. Take a look: