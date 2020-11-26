Rakhi Sawant on Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa's arrest by NCB: 'Want to ask why only artists are caught'

Bollywood's controversy queen Rakhi Sawant, who's known for not mincing her words, has reacted to her friend, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and asked 'why only artists are being caught'.

During the promotions of her upcoming film 'Vinashak Kaal', Sawant said that Bharti is a very close friend and the new of her arrest had left her shocked.

Alleging that there's a conspiracy in Bharti and Harsh's arrest, Rakhi told the media in Hindi, "I only want to ask why only artists are caught. Why not the sons of ministers? There are many others in the country or is it just the artists who consume (drugs)? Why is nobody else caught? I don’t get this funda."

"I cannot believe such a thing could happen with Bharti Singh. She’s India’s number 1 comedienne and she’s respected. When I heard the news, I was shocked as Harsh and Bharti are my good friends. I think this is a conspiracy. Someone has kept it at their home and tipped off the officials," she added.

Watch the video here: