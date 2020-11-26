Rakhi Sawant on Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa's arrest by NCB: 'Want to ask why only artists are caught'

Bollywood's controversy queen Rakhi Sawant, who's known for not mincing her words, has reacted to her friend, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and asked 'why only artists are being caught'.
During the promotions of her upcoming film 'Vinashak Kaal', Sawant said that Bharti is a very close friend and the new of her arrest had left her shocked.
Alleging that there's a conspiracy in Bharti and Harsh's arrest, Rakhi told the media in Hindi, "I only want to ask why only artists are caught. Why not the sons of ministers? There are many others in the country or is it just the artists who consume (drugs)? Why is nobody else caught? I don’t get this funda."
"I cannot believe such a thing could happen with Bharti Singh. She’s India’s number 1 comedienne and she’s respected. When I heard the news, I was shocked as Harsh and Bharti are my good friends. I think this is a conspiracy. Someone has kept it at their home and tipped off the officials," she added.
Watch the video here:
Bharti Singh, who has appeared in a number of comedy and reality shows on TV, was arrested on November 21 by the NCB while her husband was taken into custody on Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri.
Bharti and Harsh were produced on Sunday before the magistrate's court, which remanded them in judicial custody till December 4. However, they were granted bail earlier this week on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.
The NCB had recovered 86.5 gm of ganja during the search their residence and office.
This is considered as 'small quantity' under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official earlier said.
Singh and Limbachiya were booked under NDPS Act Sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs), 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs).
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)