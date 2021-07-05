Rajpal Yadav changes his name - here's what will appear in credits henceforth

Rajpal Yadav is popular for his rib-tickling brand of comedy. One-liners in numerous hits and memorable funny characters such as the eccentric Chhota Pandit in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, the not-so-scary Chhota Don in “Partner” and the overly inquisitive Laxman in “Waqt: The Race Against Time” are among many that come to mind when you think of the talented actor.

As the actor gears up for his upcoming projects, he has reportedly made a slight change in his name which will appears in the credits henceforth.

According to a report by ETimes, Rajpal Yadav will now be christened onscreen as Rajpal Naurang Yadav, which includes his father’s name.

Citing the reason behind this step as nothing specific, the actor decided to take it up ahead of his upcoming film “Father On Sale”.

He said that he wants to use his full name since the whole world has turned into a village amid the pandemic.

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Varun Dhawan's "Coolie No. 1" remake. He will next be seen in "Hungama 2". The film was earlier scheduled to open theatrically but the makers have now decided to take the digital route owing to the ongoing pandemic situation that has forced closure of cinemas all over India. It will release on July 16.

The film is a sequel of the director's 2003 comedy hit "Hungama", and stars Paresh Rawal with Meezaan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Pranitha Subhash.

The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles.

Besides that, Yadav will also be seen in in the second instalment of the 2007 Akshay Kumar hit, "Bhool Bhulaiyya".