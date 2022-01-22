Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming comedy-thriller series with Raj and DK to feature him in a never-seen-before avatar

The celebrated duo Raj and DK recently announced their next series that will be headlined by Rajkummar Rao.

A source revealed, “The comedy-thriller series is set to be mounted on a lavish scale and will bring out Rajkummar’s never-seen-before avatar. By signing Raj and DK’s next, the actor will be exploring yet another genre. He is excited to venture into a diverse cinema space with all his upcoming projects.”

The comedy-thriller Netflix series is the second collaboration between the filmmaker duo and Rajkummar Rao post ‘Stree’.

Nidimoru and DK most recently worked with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on a web series, which will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.

Rao has a string of films in the pipeline including "Badhaai Do" with Bhumi Pednekar, Netflix's "Monica and O My Darling", Anubhav Sinha-directed "Bheed" and the Hindi remake of Telugu movie "Hit". He is also set to star in a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:09 PM IST