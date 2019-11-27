Rajkummar Rao's secrets to impactful performances

Trust Rajkummar Rao to embody a character to the fullest extent and he never disappoints. The powerhouse performer's sole criterion for signing on a film is that his role in it should be challenging and impactful. Being an FTII alumnus, Rajkummar has quite the penchant for compelling narratives.

Says Rajkummar Rao, “I really don't see anything else, and when you do that, it isn't necessary that you will get the lead role. Yes, I'm a greedy actor, too, and would love to do the most impactful part in a story. But, I know that it might not happen every time. So, when you don't get that, you don't stop working. The idea is to make the character I'm portraying as impactful as possible.”

The versatile actor began his journey in Indian cinema on the sheer strength of his talent. Rajkummar got noticed by the biggest filmmakers of the country after he repeatedly proved his acting mettle. He humbly remarks, “I know how I've reached where I'm today. So every time I feel otherwise, I go back to my journey, to my roots, and my heart is immediately filled with gratitude."

Rao has always been the one to experiment with varied genres. Indian film directors vouch for his ability to headline movies that are premised on untried themes. Off late, the actor has been getting appreciation for the comedy genre.

Says Rao, “It's difficult to make people laugh, and it's humbling to have viewers, who love my performances in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree (2018), and Newton (2017), which was a dark comedy, and now the latest slice of life film, Made In China. I will always try to push the envelope, challenge myself as an actor and entertain my audience through my work.”