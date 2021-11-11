Rajkummar Rao's bride-to-be Patralekhaa to wear a Sabyasachi ensemble on her wedding day: Report

Bollywood’s power couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot in Chandigarh this weekend.

According to a report by India Today, a friend of the bride-to-be revealed that she will be wearing a Sabyasachi ensemble.

This makes Patralekhaa join the bandwagon of actress who also donned the designer’s creations for their big day.

These include Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and Bipasha Basu to name a few.

The report further states that Patralekhaa has opted for a saree with delicate embroidery work on her wedding day. Besides that, she has also finalised a lehenga and a silk dupatta.

She will be wearing the designer’s outfits for other rituals too.

“Patralekhaa’s brief to Sabya was elegant but minimalistic. She didn’t want something that was very heavy to walk in and wanted to feel comfortable as well,” revealed the source.

It was earlier reported that the wedding venue is Jaipur, however, media reports now state that they will get hitched in Chandigarh.

Reportedly, their wedding will be an intimate affair and preparations are in full swing. Also, they have invited only select guests from the film industry.

The duo has been dating since 2010. They have also been living together for quite some time.

On work front, Patralekhaa was last seen in the AltBalaji series "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu". It is set in the late 80s and early 90s and also stars Parth Samthaan, as Patralekhaa's love interest.

The show also features Arshin Mehta, Meenal Sahu, Arslan Goni, Ganesh Yadav, Errol Marks, Anubhav Nanda, Tarun Chaturvedi, Saquib Ayubi, Ankit Gupta, Tarul Swami, and Sumit Satija.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar was last seen in "Hum Do Hamare Do" opposite Kriti Sanon.

His upcoming projects include "Bheed" and "Badhaai Do" - both with Bhumi Pednekar.

"Bheed" is an upcoming social drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film will be shot across Lucknow. It is expected to go on floors this month, after Rajkummar's wedding.

"Badhaai Do" will release theatrically on 2022 Republic Day weekend. It is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:29 AM IST