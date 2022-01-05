Rajkummar Rao warns about fake email using his name to extort Rs 3 crore

Bollywood celebs often fall prey to fraudulent accounts on social media. The latest victim to be dragged in a potential cyber crime is Rajkummar Rao.

The ‘Stree’ actor took to his Instagram stories and warned about a fraudulent email using his name to extort as much as Rs 3 crore.

The mail read, “Dear Arjun, As per our last conversation to you and my manager Saumya, I hereby say that I agree to work in the said film titled Honeymoon package, which is being written by Mr. Santosh Maskey and the director on the crew is Also Mr. Santosh Maskey. As I am physically not present in Mumbai, I am sending this consent on mail. The process of signing and script narration, the hard copy of the mailed agreement would be done once we are in Mumbai. The agreement will come into effect only when the agreed signing amount of ₹3,10,000,00 (50% of the total fees) is credited to my bank account or as per My manager Saumya said you are giving me a 10,00,00 in cash and 3,00,000,00 by cheque. I am comfortable on 6th of January for the narration in Hyderabad Ramoji Studio. You, director & Producer, are invited here along with all above the mail, Regards, Rajkumar Rao.”

Rao shared the screenshot and captioned it stating, “#FAKE Guys please be careful of such fake people. I don’t know anyone named Saumya. They are using fake email ids and managers to con people.”

Meanwhile on work front, Rao will be seen opposite Sanya Malhotra in "HIT - The First Case", which is set to release theatrically on May 20 next year.

The mystery thriller is the remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same.

"HIT", which stands for Homicide Intervention Team - tells the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman.

Besides this film, Rao's forthcoming movies include "Badhaai Do", Netflix Original "Monica, O My Darling", Dharma Productions' "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi" and Anubhav Sinha's social drama "Bheed".

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:11 AM IST