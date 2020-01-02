Rajkummar Rao or Alia Bhatt? Actor's look in 'Ludo' has gotten everyone confused

Rajkummar Rao, who has been headlining Bollywood with his versatility is back in action for Anurag Basu's upcoming comedy anthology 'Ludo'. The film will see Rajkummar don several looks, one of which includes drag (dressed up as a woman), that the actor shared on social media.
Clad in a ghagra choli flaunting his midriff with a hit of a bosom, long tresses and red lips with a bindi, Rajkummar looks unrecognisable indeed. However, for some fans the look got them confused for actress Alia Bhatt.
Check out the look below.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the movie centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.
It also features Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi.
Besides Kumar, Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar are also attached as co-producers.
