Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Roohi Afza' renamed as 'Roohi', to release in March 2021

Directed by Hardik Mehta, "Roohi" will hit the theatres on March 11, 2021.

It is being produced by Dinesh Vijan, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and presented by Jio Studios.

The film is one of the first Bollywood projects to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

'Roohi' rekindles the audience's long standing romance with the silver screen. It is a film tailor made to be viewed at your nearest theatre," Vijan said in a statement.

The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

Jyoti Deshpande, President - Media & Entertainment, Reliance Industries Limited, said the team held back the film's release so that the audience could experience "Roohi" on the big screen.

It was scheduled to be released last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

"We owed it to our partners across the value chain, be it Maddock or the cinema exhibitors, to hold on to our fabulous film for this day and give it the grand release that it deserves and promise a complete entertainment experience to our audiences who have waited over a year for this.

"With 'Roohi', the magic of cinema is back... come celebrate with us. We promise to make you smile under your masks," Deshpande said.

According to the makers, "Roohi" will release in over 1,500 screens across the country.

On work front, Janhvi will next be seen in films such as "Takht", "Good Luck Jerry", and "Dostana 2".

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is prepping for his upcoming film “Badhaai Ho 2” with Bhumi Pednekar.